A golfer and part-time delivery driver has won £170,000 at the Kenyan Open.

Joe Dean from Sheffield was competing in just his second event of the year as he couldn't afford the vast travel costs to play every week.

The 29-year-old who works for Morrisons supermarket closed with a 67 to secure a tie for second place behind Darius van Driel in Nairobi.

Joe Dean works as a supermarket delivery driver

Dean, who is the world number 2,930, earned his place on to the DP World Tour by coming through all three stages of the Qualifying school in November last year.

He described his second placed finish in East Africa as "life changing".

He said: "It's what people dream of, it's what I've been aiming to do for a long time.

"After the last three or four years I never thought I'd get another chance.

"Still some gremlins to get past in order to get to my full potential, but like anyone you've got to get over them, squash them and keep going."

Dean said he found coming into the competition "a bit daunting" as he is not one of the most "over confident people."

But, he added: "Luckily, I managed to get over that quickly and figure out how to get around the golf course."

Dutchman Van Driel carded a closing 67 to get to 14 under and finish two shots clear of Dean and Spaniard Nacho Elvira, with England's Matthew Jordan at 11 under, one ahead of Scottish pair Ewen Ferguson and Connor Syme.

