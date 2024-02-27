Play Brightcove video

Video report by Chris Dawkes

Olympic heptathlon champion Dame Jessica Ennis-Hill has been honoured at the stadium where she used to train.

The gold medallist helped lay the stone at the English Institute of sport in Sheffield, three weeks after she received the Paving the Way award at the MOBOs.

The accolade was in recognition of the 38-year-old's athletic achievement, charity work and for being an inspiration role model.

Dame Ennis-Hill said: "For this plaque to now be a permanent fixture after all these years after I've retired hopefully inspiring young kids coming into the facility to grab their dreams and believe they can do something amazing within sport is just a huge honour."

Kanya King who is the founder of the Mobo Awards was also at the ceremony and said Jess continues to "inspire and champion others to dream big".

Jessica Ennis Hill wins gold at London Olympics 2012 Credit: PA

From a young age Jess seemed destined for stardom. Multiple world titles followed before she really came of age in 2012.

Jess was the poster girl for the Olympics in London, and lived up to her billing, winning heptathlon gold on one Super Saturday.

Table tennis player Megan Shackleton from Todmorden is on track to qualify for this years Paralympics in Paris.

She said:" I have grown up watching Jess on tv. I watched her in London 2012 win gold and to be able to train at the same venue is great so I'll hopefully be following in her footsteps."

Dame Ennis Hill said now she is happy to have stepped away as she has two amazing children who keep her busy she is still very much involved in the sport she loves.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.