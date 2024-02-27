The driver of a car that hit a 12-year-old boy as he was trying to run across the M62 in West Yorkshire will go on trial.

Callum Rycroft, 12, died after he was hit by a car while attempting to run across the motorway at night. He was following his father Matthew Rycroft, who had drunkenly crashed the car they were in and attempted to flee the scene on foot.

Shahid Ilyas, who was driving the car which hit the boy, appeared in court today and said he "couldn't stop on the motorway".

He has been charged with driving his vehicle dangerously on the M62 and Whitehall Road, Cleckheaton.

He is also accused of failing to stop after a road accident and failing to report that accident.

Ilyas, 48, of Moorfield Chase, Farnworth, Bolton, has pleaded not guilty to the three charges.

Today a judge set a trial date of 10 October at Bradford Crown Court.

Callum was hit by a car while attempting to cross between junctions 25 and 26 of the M62 at about 9.50pm on 5 August 2023.

In November, Leeds Crown Court heard Callum's father, Matthew Rycroft, was driving drunk on the motorway when he collided with a barrier and then overturned his Audi Q5 on the slip road to Hartshead Moor services, near Huddersfield.

The Crown Prosecution Service said Callum had no speed awareness due to his autism and “should have been under the protection of his father”, who instead ran across the motorway and did not look back for his son who had been struck while trying to run with him.

He was jailed for 10 years last November for the manslaughter of his son.

