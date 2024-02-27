Three men have appeared in court charged with preparing a terror attack on an education centre in Leeds.

Brogan Stewart, 24, from Leeds, West Yorkshire, Marco Pitzettu from Derby and Christopher Ringrose from Cannock, Staffordshire appeared via video link at Westminster Magistrates' Court today, 27 February, charged with preparing or assisting another to commit acts of terrorism.

All three only spoke to confirm their names and ages and were remanded in custody to next appear at the Old Bailey on 15 March.

It is alleged the trio had identified the Islamic Education Centre in Leeds as a potential target.

They had also acquired instructions on how to assemble a 3D-printed firearm and manufactured an FGC 9 semi-automatic firearm.

On their digital devices, they also allegedly obtained extreme right-wing texts, joined extreme right-wing chat forums, and distributed information on firearms and ammunition.

They were each charged with preparing or assisting another to commit acts of terrorism on or before February 20 2024.

Counter Terrorism Policing North East said the three men were arrested last Tuesday following a probe into suspected “extreme right-wing activity”.

A 46-year-old man from Leicester was also arrested as part of the probe and later released without charge.

The trio’s homes were searched during the “pre-planned, intelligence-led” operation, police said.

