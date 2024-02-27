A man and woman from Doncaster have been convicted after a "vulnerable" woman was trafficked into the country and forced to work as a prostitute.

Gheorghe Bonculescu and Elena Birovescu appeared at Grimsby Crown Court and admitted their involvement in the trafficking case.

Bonculescu, aged 27, sold the woman for sex on websites after he had arranged for her to travel to the UK.

He was charged with controlling prostitution for gain and was sentenced to four-and-a-half-years in prions.

Over a period of seven months, 26-year-old Birovescu, put a number of cash deposits into her own bank account which she later transferred onto Bonculescu to benefit their own finances.

She was charged with money laundering and received a six-month suspended sentenced.

Detective Sergeant Richard Kirk, from our Modern Slavery and Human Trafficking Team, commended the victim for her bravery and courage.

He said:“Bonculescu and Birovescu are predators who manipulated a vulnerable woman and used her for their own financial gain.

“It is always our main priority to safeguard victims of sexual exploitation, and we will continue to do everything we can to put offenders before the courts.

“We take all reports of sexual exploitation incredibly seriously and the hard work of all the officers involved in this case is testament to this."

