A suspected unexploded World War Two bomb has been found near a railway line in West Yorkshire.

It was found before 9.30am today, 27 February, near the railway line at Apperley Bridge station.

British Transport Police, the Ministry of Defence and Network Rail are investigating and are on site.

Train services through Apperley Bridge station have been cancelled and a 100m cordon is in place. Some homes in Little Park Road have been evacuated as a precaution.

In a statement, British Transport Police said: "British Transport Police were called to Apperley Bridge Railway Station just before 9.30am today, 27 February, to reports of an unexploded ordinance found near the station during excavation work taking place.

"Currently a 100m cordon is in place as a precaution and officers are working with West Yorkshire Police and the ambulance service to ensure the safety of those in the area."

Road closures are in place on the A658 Harrogate Road at Apperley Bridge and motorists are advised to find an alternative route.

Northern said in a statement: "Due to a wartime bomb near the railway between Leeds and Shipley all lines are blocked.

"Train services running through these stations may be cancelled or delayed. Disruption is expected until 14:45."

Trains between Leeds and Bradford Forster Square are also among services unable to run.

