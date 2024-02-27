Trains were disrupted and some houses were evacuated after a suspected second world war bomb was found near Apperley Bridge station.

All trains were stopped between Leeds and Shipley, a hundred metre cordon was put in place around the scene and the A658 was closed while emergency services investigated.

Some residents in Little Park Road were advised to leave their homes as a precaution.

It was found before 9.30am today, 27 February, near the railway line at the station.

Emergency crews were called to the scene

Explosive ordnance disposal experts were called to the scene to examine the device.

They later confirmed it was not a World War two bomb and the road closures have now been lifted.

Rail passengers are still being advised to check before they travel as some services maybe delayed.

