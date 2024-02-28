A Leeds United fan has been taken to hospital after an incident in the stands during the club's FA Cup fifth round tie with Chelsea.

Leeds United said the supporter was sitting in the Shed End at Stamford Bridge when the incident happened during the first half of the game.

In a statement the club said: "The incident is being investigated and is in the hands of the emergency services."

A Metropolitan Police spokesperson said: "Officers, alongside paramedics and staff from Chelsea FC, responded to an injured man in the away end during the match with Leeds United on Wednesday, 28 February.

"The man was taken to hospital for treatment. We await an update on his condition. His family has been informed."

