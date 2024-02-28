Play Brightcove video

• Watch Jonathan Brown's report on concerns about driver safety in Swine, East Yorkshire. A resident of a village which hosts an annual road race has blamed council inaction for a crash which demolished a wall.Karl Stephenson, of Swine, near Beverley, said the road used by the East Riding Stages Rally was flooded two days before Sunday's event.

But he said it remained covered in mud and debris when the 120 cars raced through the village.

Two crashes took place in quick succession, reducing a wall to rubble. No-one was injured, but Mr Stephenson fears somebody could die if East Riding Council fails to resolve the issue in future.

Mr Stephenson (right) says floodwater drainage provided by the dike is inadequate. Credit: ITV News

He said a dike which funnels rainwater into underground pipes is not fit for purpose, and has not been addressed despite his complaints in recent months.Mr Stephenson said: "The council aren't interested. They can't just turn a blind eye to it. We all pay our taxes, we expect to get things like this done, especially when there's no street lighting."East Riding Council said it had been trying to fix the issue.A spokesperson said: "Despite the drainage being privately owned, the council recently carried out improvement works... The council intends to carry out further drainage works to improve this situation even more."Race organisers have agreed to repair the damaged wall but insist the event was a success – and was safe.Mark Edwards, of Beverley and District Motor Club, said: "We do a lot of work with the health and safety team, as well as Motorsport UK, to ensure that the event is properly organised with very rigorous standards that we must meet and we do meet. "Safety, at it should be, is our number one priority."

