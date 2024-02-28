Two women have died after the car they were travelling in was involved in a crash in Lincolnshire.

Lincolnshire Police said the blue Renault Arkona and a black Vauxhall Insignia collided on the A16 Alford Road, at Dalby, close to the Langton Road junction, at 2.55pm on Tuesday.

The driver of the Renault died at the scene. The passenger later died in hospital.

The two passengers in the Vauxhall Insignia are being treated for minor injuries in hospital.

Police want to speak to witnesses.