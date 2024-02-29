£220 million of government money is set to be given to a cash-strapped local authority to help it balance its books.

Bradford Council will receive £80 million for the rest of the 2023-2024 financial year, with that sum increasing to £140 million for 2024-2025. The local authority said in January 2024 that it hoped to receive 'exceptional financial support' from the Government, as it planned to make £40 million worth of cuts to jobs and services over the next three years.

The Department for Levelling Up, Housing & Communities has acknowledged the steps the council has already taken to identify serious financial challenges which include increased demand for adult social care and children's services. Cllr Susan Hinchcliffe, Leader of Bradford Council, said: "It gives the Council the stability our district needs and means we will be able to present a balanced budget this year and next.

"However, this is not free money, it has to be paid back. And like all councils, we still face extremely challenging financial headwinds over the next few years, primarily due to rising demand in social care. The difficult decisions have not gone away. "This news does mean, however, that we will be able to put in place our five year plan to make the council financially sustainable."

