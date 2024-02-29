Play Brightcove video

• Helen Steel speaks to Brendan's family about their appeal to find his killer.

The family of a man who was stabbed to death almost 33 years ago have spoken out publicly for the first time and called on his killer to be brought to justice.

Twenty-two-year-old Brendan Penn died in August 1991 after being beaten and stabbed five times on Cecil Avenue in Great Horton in Bradford while going to meet up with friends. It is believed he was caught up in a street fight involving up to 60 people. At a 1998 inquest, a coroner recorded a verdict of unlawful killing, although the killer has never been found.

Brendan's killer has never been found. Credit: ITV News

Suzanne Penn, Brendan's partner, said: "We will always hurt. We're always going to have to live with this but we will feel better that actually somebody has been punished for what they have done."

His three children: Tammy, Roxanne and Charlotte, were just three-years-old, 18-months-old and three-weeks-old when he died. Suzanne told ITV News that she has only heard from the police once since Brendan was killed.

She said: "It makes me mad because we are just getting no justice at all."She went on to say that she believes people living in the local community where Brendan was attacked may be concealing details about who killed him. She said: "Somebody knows something and I would just hope they would have some conscience and come forward."

The family says finding the killer would be 'a weight off our minds.'

Suzanne said that closure about who killed Brendan would "just be a weight off our minds".Suzanne's daughters, now in their thirties, said growing up without a dad had been difficult. Roxanne condemned the selfishness of Brendan's killer.Reiterating what her mum said, she said: "They need to think about how we feel and how it has affected us."

His daughters have spoken out for the first time.

Charlotte revealed the psychological impact of not knowing what happened to the father she never knew.She said: "I am traumatised to be honest. I think it's the brutality of it and the not knowing. People actually do know something about it we have been left in the dark."I have just been going over and over and over about it, what happened, you know, I know that it's living within us and we have got to do something. We need closure. We need justice."

Brendan's brother Tony has also expressed his determination to track down the killer. He said: "We made a promise that we'd get justice for Brendan and that we just cannot get. It's not for the will of trying, we are trying."West Yorkshire Police says no murder case is ever closed and that anyone with information on Brendan's death should come forward.

