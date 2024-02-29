An inquest has heard that a woman drowned in her home due to flooding during Storm Babet in October 2023. Eighty-three-year-old Maureen Gilbert was found dead in her house on Tapton Terrace, in Chesterfield, by her son Paul, who said he had urged emergency services to rescue her the day before. The inquest got underway on Thursday (29 February) at Chesterfield Coroners Court.It heard that a post-mortem examination had given drowning as the provisional cause of death.

Homes were evacuated in Chesterfield during Storm Babet. Many were left badly damaged. Credit: ITV News

Coroner Susan Evans passed on her condolences to Mrs Gilbert's family before she adjourned the inquest.A full inquest will be held at a later date although it not yet clear exactly when that will be. Derbyshire Police had referred itself to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) following Mrs Gilbert's death because it was involved in evacuating homes during the flooding. The IOPC said any investigation should be dealt with locally. Derbyshire Police said its investigation was complete and that the matter was now in the hands of Chesterfield Coroners Court.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...