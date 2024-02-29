Woman dies after being found with serious injuries in Grimsby
Officers are investigating the death of a woman who was found with serious injuries.
Emergency services were called to a house on Wentworth Road in Grimsby, following reports that a woman had been found with serious injuries at around 9:30am yesterday(28 February).
She died a short time later.
Her death is being treated as unexplained.
Humberside Police say investigations are in their "early stages to establish the circumstances leading up to her death" and are urging anyone with information to come forward.
Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...