Officers are investigating the death of a woman who was found with serious injuries.

Emergency services were called to a house on Wentworth Road in Grimsby, following reports that a woman had been found with serious injuries at around 9:30am yesterday(28 February).

She died a short time later.

Her death is being treated as unexplained.

Humberside Police say investigations are in their " early stages to establish the circumstances leading up to her death" and are urging anyone with information to come forward.

