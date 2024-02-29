A student at the University of Lincoln died after drinking a bottle of vodka at a sports social, an inquest has heard.

Alfie John Head, 18, died from a hypoxic brain injury as a direct consequence of aspiration pneumonia, which was caused by acute alcohol toxicity.

Alfie died at Lincoln County Hospital on 14 November 2023, after he received treatment in the intensive care unit. He had started studying at the University of Lincoln just two months before, in September.

PC Thomas Jacobs was sent to the Cygnet Wharf student accommodation in Lincoln just after midnight on 9 November, after reports that Alfie was in cardiac arrest.

During an inquest yesterday (28 February), Jayne Wilkes read out a statement on behalf of PC Jacobs from Lincolnshire Police.He noted that there were several paramedics already inside a bedroom and that he spoke to one of Alfie's friends who explained they had been drinking alcohol earlier in the night as part of a lacrosse society social event.

He explained that there was a bottle of vodka at "pre-drinks" and Alfie had "just downed it". The friend said that he was "amazed" that Alfie had drunk the bottle.Alfie collapsed on the way home to Cygnet Wharf and his friends helped him get back. The friend said that Alfie "went really bad, really quickly". His breathing became inconsistent.Paramedics arrived at the student accommodation just after midnight and found Alfie in cardiac arrest. He arrived at Lincoln County Hospital at 1.16am.

Alfie received treatment in intensive care but died five days later on Tuesday, November 14.During the inquest, the coroner read out a family statement which described Alfie as "very much loved, at home and at uni".

The statement noted that Alfie was "soon to become an uncle", was a passionate gamer and supporter of Arsenal FC, and was "our little boy with a very bright future ahead of him". It added that Alfie "always had a smile on his face".The inquest heard how Alfie joined the lacrosse society at university having never played the sport before and he was "so proud" to be on the team. The coroner concluded the inquest, confirming that Alfie's death was alcohol-related.Ms Wilkes thanked the family for their support of the inquest and said "I would like to express my sympathies for their loss", adding the death was "a loss in such tragic circumstances".

