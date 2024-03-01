The government has confirmed a sylum seekers will move into flats in Huddersfield after almost 170 students were reportedly told to find alternative accommodation.

The HD1 studio flats, on Manchester Road in Huddersfield, were due to become home to 168 university students last year, according to the managing agent Prestige Student Living.

They were then told the flats would not be available, although the Home Office denied it had forced them to make alternative arrangements.Officials have confirmed the plans to move in asylum seekers will go ahead, with residents being given "basic and functional" accommodation.Around 670 people could live in the building once it is fully operational.The site will be supervised by the Home Office but run by a separate accommodation provider. The Home Office said asylum seekers would move into the flats in phases. The first group will be single adult males aged between 18 and 65. They will be subjected to "extensive security checks" before they arrive.The Home Office said it was working with West Yorkshire Police to address community concerns. It said it was assessing the impact on local services including the NHS and fire service. The government says continuing to house asylum seekers in hotels is "unacceptable" due to the cost it incurs. It says the cost of accommodating them in hotels was costing £8million per day.

