Police are searching for the owner of a military pocket watch from the 1940s which was found on a rural lane in Scarborough.North Yorkshire Police said the Rolex timepiece was probably given to a member of the armed forces during the Second World WarThe watch was found in excellent condition.Sgt Elaine Malcolm said: "This little piece of history is likely to hold great sentimental value. We need to reunite it with its owner."It’s potentially been by someone’s side during some of the biggest dates of the 20th Century, including the end of World War Two, the first man on the moon and the fall of the Berlin Wall.She added: "How it ended up in a country lane in Scarborough is a mystery.

"But we’re glad someone did the right thing and handed it in, and we’ve already begun enquiries to find out more about it and try to trace the owner."

