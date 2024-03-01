A man who repeatedly strangled a woman in a series of assaults has been jailed after throwing his victim in a ditch.

Andrew Roache grabbed the woman by the throat and punched her several times before driving her to a roadside and flinging her out of the car by her hair.

When concerned members of the public tried to intervene, the 36-year-old threatened to attack them with a machete.

The woman, from Doncaster, bit Roache on the nose to stop the attack. He was later arrested.

The woman told police Roache, of no fixed address, had repeatedly strangled her over a prolonged period of time.

He pleaded guilty to controlling and coercive behaviour, non-fatal strangulation and causing actual bodily harm at Sheffield Crown Court.

He was jailed for two-and-a-half years and given a five-year restraining order.

PC Alex Latham, of South Yorkshire Police, said: "Roache is a dangerous individual who subjected his victim to a series of brutal assaults and horrifying abuse that left her terrified to be around him.

"He even threatened brave members of the public with violence when they tried to intervene and help the woman he had attacked and thrown in a ditch.

"I want to commend the victim in this case for her bravery in opening up to us about Roache's offending."

