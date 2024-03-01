Play Brightcove video

• Watch Jon Hill's report into what losing the minibuses means for students at Newman School in Rotherham.A school in Rotherham for students with complex needs has been left reeling after thieves stole two minibuses in three months.Newman School's first minibus was stolen in December 2023. A second was taken on Monday. Both disappeared from the school's site in Dinnington.

D eputy headteacher Emma Love said: "It's terrible. It's really disappointing that someone from the community, someone from the local area possibly, has taken these minibuses from some of the most vulnerable young people that we've got here in Rotherham."The minibus were used to transport students at the school, which looks after 76 children. It provides access for large electric wheelchairs. Without a minibus, students can no longer be taken out for activities including residentials, shopping and horseriding.

Seventeen-year-old Ryan says he hopes the thieves are punished for what they have done. Credit: ITV News

Ray Matthews, who fundraises regularly for the school described the thefts as "absolutely disgusting".He said: "The impact that this has on children from Newman school is just devastating. My job now is to come out of all that. "Let's look at some sort of positivity, let's get them new vehicles. My aim now is to set up some fundraising initiatives. Mr Matthews added: "These children love getting out into fresh air. They can't do it on their own... We need proper transport for them so they can get there safe and secure."One of the students, 17-year-old Ryan, said: "We cannot do anything at the minute which is really sad because a lot of people like spending a lot of time outside of school doing stuff like catering or something at some other places like Holiday Inn. "And we have an independence house that is basically like running your own home all independently, with staff just watching you. He added: "And that's sad to see that people cannot go over there, learning stuff about adulthood and all that."

