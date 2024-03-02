A 79-year-old man who subjected a child to years of "sickening abuse" has been jailed.

Brian Michael Carr, from Danby near Whitby, had previously been found guilty of seven offences including rape, inciting a child to engage in sexual activity and sexual assault.

North Yorkshire Police began investigating Carr after the victim reported her ordeal in 2021.

Carr appeared at York Crown Court was sentenced to 15 years and four months in prison.

Detective Constable Angela Martindale from North Yorkshire Police said Carr's conviction and imprisonment are 'testimony to the bravery and courage' shown by the victim who was trying to 'protect other children' while dealing with her own trauma.

DC Martindale said: “This has been a very distressing case for the victim who has been dealing with the consequences of Carr’s sickening abuse for years.

“Investigations like these rarely mean that only the victim has suffered. There is often a wider impact on the victim’s family.

“Sadly, no conviction or sentence for offences of this terrible nature can repair the damage that has already done.

“I just hope the victim can draw strength from the outcome a court and start to rebuild her life.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.