Detectives investigating an arson attack at a house in Leeds in which a mother and baby were inside have released images of two men they would like to trace.

A baby-shaped outline was found in soot in the cot after the incident which happened on Scott Hall Road in July 2023.

A family member returned home just after the blaze had started and raised the alarm.

Detective Constable Lindsey Crawford, of Leeds District CID, said: “This incident could have had tragic consequences.

We need to identify these pictured males as part of our ongoing enquiries.

I would urge anyone with information about their identities, or indeed the males themselves, to come forward to assist our investigation."

West Yorkshire Police said it believes the vehicle used in the attack was recovered in the West Midlands and that suspects travelled to West Yorkshire from the Thames Valley are of Birmingham.

