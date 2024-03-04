A man has died and three children have been taken to hospital after a five-vehicle crash involving a fire engine.

The collision happened on the A16 close to the B1040 junction near Crowland, Lincolnshire, at around 12.40pm on Sunday.

It involved a grey Peugeot 308, a silver Kia Sportage, a black Mercedes, a grey Volkswagen Transporter and a fire engine.

In a statement Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue's response manager Spencer Creek, said: “While travelling to provide support at a road traffic emergency, one of our fire appliances and crews were involved in a collision.

"The incident resulted in a driver of another vehicle tragically losing their life. Our thoughts and condolences are with those that have been affected by this incident. A police investigation is taking place.”

The road was closed at the time and reopened later in the evening.

Lincolnshire Police are appealing for dashcam footage.

