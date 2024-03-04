Man dead, three children in hospital after five-vehicle crash on A16 near Crowland

Police are appealing for dashcam footage that could help with their investigations.
The collision in Lincolnshire happened on the A16 close to the B1040 junction near Crowland at around 12.40pm on Sunday. Credit: Google

A man has died and three children have been taken to hospital after a five-vehicle crash involving a fire engine.

The collision happened on the A16 close to the B1040 junction near Crowland, Lincolnshire, at around 12.40pm on Sunday.

It involved a grey Peugeot 308, a silver Kia Sportage, a black Mercedes, a grey Volkswagen Transporter and a fire engine.

In a statement Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue's response manager Spencer Creek, said: “While travelling to provide support at a road traffic emergency, one of our fire appliances and crews were involved in a collision.

"The incident resulted in a driver of another vehicle tragically losing their life. Our thoughts and condolences are with those that have been affected by this incident. A police investigation is taking place.”

The road was closed at the time and reopened later in the evening.

Lincolnshire Police are appealing for dashcam footage.

