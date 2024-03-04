A two-year-old labrador has been rescued from a sinkhole by firefighters.

The dog, called Oreo, found himself in difficulty after getting stuck in the large hole in North Lincolnshire.

Humberside Fire and Rescue Service took to Facebook to praise the efforts of their crews from Immingham East and Winterton who rushed to Oreo's aid.

Firefighters carry Oreo to safety. Credit: Humberside Fire and Rescue Service

A spokesperson for the fire service said: "Our furry friend Oreo, a two-year-old lab, found himself in a bit of a pickle today. After a misadventure, he ended up stuck in a sink hole, exhausted and in need of some TLC.

Firefighters said Oreo is now "safe and sound, ready for a well-deserved bath and a cosy afternoon by the fire." Credit: Humberside Fire and Rescue

"The crew from Winterton alongside colleagues from Immingham on board the technical rescue unit, swooped in to save the day. With ladders and line systems, Oreo was swiftly brought back to ground.

"Despite being too tired to climb out of the water rescue bag, Oreo is now safe and sound, ready for a well-deserved bath and a cosy afternoon by the fire."

