Police have released a picture of a "predatory sex offender" smiling during an interview before he was convicted of a string of attacks against girls as young as 10.

The image, from North Yorkshire Police, showed Ian Neasham being questioned over a reign of abuse spanning 11 years from the 1990s.

He was arrested after one victim came forward in 2020, prompting two others to contact police.

Neasham, from Londonderry in North Yorkshire, was charged with 25 offences, including nine of rape, seven of indecent assault, and two of sexual activity with a child.

Ian Neasham has been jailed for 28 years. Credit: North Yorkshire Police

Following a ten-day trial at Teesside Crown Court, Neasham was found guilty of 24 offences. He was acquitted of one count of indecent assault.

One of Neasham's victims said in a statement: “He took advantage of my innocence and the trust I felt for him. Being a child should have been the best years of my life, instead they were filled with abuse and anger. I lost my innocence because of what he did to me."

Another said: “I have been deeply affected in a number of ways by the sexual abuse I suffered at the hands of Ian Neasham. When it was happening, I felt dirty and was physically sick at times.

"I was terrified of him and what he would say about me or do to me because he was a violent man. I went into myself and it affected my confidence. I felt I had to carry on as though everything was normal because I couldn’t tell anyone about it. I was scared he would hurt me or someone else.”

Neasham was jailed for 28 years, with by a four-year extended licence period. He must serve at least two-thirds of his custodial sentence before being eligible for release. He will also be placed on the Sex Offenders Register indefinitely.

Speaking after Neasham's sentencing, North Yorkshire Police praised the bravery of the victims.

Det Con Gillian Gowling said: “They have shown incredible courage and strength, not only coming forward to report what has happened to them but enduring the lengthy investigation and court case which I know has, at times, been extremely difficult for them.

“They have suffered in silence for many years, but I hope they can finally start to move forward and rebuild their lives knowing that Neasham is now rightfully behind bars where he belongs.

"Neasham is a predatory sex offender who was responsible for an appalling catalogue of abuse against vulnerable victims who he believed he could control, intimidate, and silence from speaking out about his despicable crimes. As this very strong sentence demonstrates, he couldn't have been more wrong."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.