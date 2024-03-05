The family of an 84-year-old man who died after being hit by a car have described him as a "popular, well-respected and larger than life character".

Edward Walker, known as Eddie, died the day after his birthday, almost three weeks on from the collision on Station Road in Doncaster.

South Yorkshire Police said the driver of the car, a grey Toyota Corolla, is continuing to help officers with their ongoing enquiries about the crash on 7 February. The force is appealing for eyewitnesses to come forward.

In a statement, Mr Walker's family said he was a much-loved pillar of the Askern community and a prolific fundraiser for charity.

They said he was a regular at the Railway Pub with his friends.

"He liked a song and dance, and was always heard singing his favourite song Chantilly Lace," they said.

“For years, Eddie had an allotment and would take his grandkids there, where they have fond memories of him growing tomatoes and onions. They also have fond memories of him sharing yearly holidays to Mablethorpe with him and his friend as a family.

"He did a lot for charity and raised money by walking from Scarborough to Askern in just over 23 hours wearing top hat and tails, and on one occasion on roller blades from Selby to Askern."

They said it had been a "tough few weeks".

" We are devastated for his loss but continue to stay strong and support each other through this difficult time," they added.

" Eddie has gone far too early, and will be sadly missed. He leaves behind two sons, a daughter, grandchildren and great grandchildren."

