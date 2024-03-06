Play Brightcove video

'He's wearing cameras': Andrew Vickerman failed to realise he was being recorded as he feigned

A drink driver who was three times over the limit was caught on bodycam footage feigning injury as police tried to arrest him.

Andrew Vickerman, 42, threw himself to the ground, claiming he had been punched in the face and kicked in the genitals, as he was spoken to on Eccleshall Road in Sheffield on 28 January.

One officer can be heard saying: "He [the fellow officer] didn't move and he's wearing cameras."

Vickerman was pulled over after he was spotted driving erratically on 28 January. When he was breathalysed, he blew a reading of 116 micrograms of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35.

He had asked officers "do you have your camera?" before faking injury.

Credit: South Yorkshire Police

Vickerman, of Sutton Avenue, Newcastle, pleaded guilty to failing to provide a sample.

He was sentenced to 20 days rehabilitation, 100 hours of unpaid work, banned from driving for 18 months and ordered to pay £200 costs.

Ch Insp Emma Cheney said: "Our officers come to work every day to protect and serve their communities, risking their own lives to save those of strangers.

"They do not deserve to be abused, threatened, or maliciously accused of violence."

