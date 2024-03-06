Three arrested after machete fight following crash on Gledhow Valley Road in Leeds
Three people have been arrested after men were seen fighting with machetes following a car crash.
West Yorkshire Police received several calls about an altercation on Gledhow Valley Road, Leeds, at around 10.20pm on Tuesday
It followed a crash between a Seat Leon and a Toyota Yaris at the junction with Gledhow Lane.
One of the cars had previously hit a Ford Focus on Gledhow Lane.
Three men, aged 24, 24 and 30, have been arrested and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
Police are asking witnesses to contact Leeds District CID via 101.
Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.