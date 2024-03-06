Three people have been arrested after men were seen fighting with machetes following a car crash.

West Yorkshire Police received several calls about an altercation on Gledhow Valley Road, Leeds, at around 10.20pm on Tuesday

It followed a crash between a Seat Leon and a Toyota Yaris at the junction with Gledhow Lane.

One of the cars had previously hit a Ford Focus on Gledhow Lane.

Three men, aged 24, 24 and 30, have been arrested and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are asking witnesses to contact Leeds District CID via 101.

