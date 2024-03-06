A woman who tried to stab a five-year-old girl with scissors after snatching her from her family has been jailed.

Osasere Isaac, 30, shouted "this is my child" as she grabbed the girl, who was walking with family members in Barnsley on 23 August last year.

S he held a pair of dress scissors to the child and tried to stab her.

Isaac threatened o ther members of the public as they tried to help the victim's mother and grandmother drag the child away from danger.

Isaac then fled the scene. Formerly of Windermere Road in Barnsley, Isaac was charged with for false imprisonment and possessing a bladed article in a public place.

She was jailed for 11 years and eight months.

Investigating officer Vick Stephanek said: "Isaac was extremely cruel in her actions, threatening an innocent child who was enjoying time with her family.

"I would like to commend the bravery of her mother and grandmother during the incident, as well as their patience and dignity during a trying court process."

