Police say they are "increasingly concerned" for a 27-year-old PhD student who has gone missing from home.

Orlagh Anderson, from York, has not been seen since Wednesday night.

A North Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "Her family and friends have been unable to contact her ever since and we’re growing increasingly concerned for her welfare."

Officers have carried out extensive enquiries. They are asking anyone who sees Ms Anderson to dial 999.

Anyone with any other information should call 101.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.