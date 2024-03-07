A man from Hull who hurled a potentially lethal "Molotov cocktail" through the window of a neighbour who was a convicted sex offender has been jailed.

The fuel-filled bottle thrown by 30-year-old Simon Boothby burst into flames in the man's property.

The victim managed to get his girlfriend and dogs to safety before going back into the kitchen to try to tackle the flames that were three feet high, Hull Crown Court heard.

Stephen Robinson, prosecuting, said that the man lived in an upstairs flat and Boothby lived nearby. The man had previously heard that Boothby was not happy about him living on that street.

He overheard Boothby tell a neighbour that the man "needs to get out of here".

CCTV had captured the incident and Boothby was later detained but he told police: "I haven't been here. I have an alibi."

His home was searched and a torn rag was found in the bathroom that matched one found outside that had fallen down from the broken window.

A screw-top from a bottle was found on a sink and it was from the broken one used as a "Molotov cocktail" to attack the flat. There was a fuel canister in his hallway cupboard.

During police interview, Boothby denied any knowledge of an arson and that he had called the man a paedophile.

Mr Robinson said that the man was a convicted sex offender and he had since moved to another address.

The man said in a statement that he felt frightened all the time, not just for himself but for his girlfriend. He was on edge and could not sleep. He had been frightened to leave his home in case he got targeted.

Simon Boothby, 30, of Deerhurst Grove, Bransholme, Hull, admitted arson with intent to endanger life on September 5.

Helen Chapman, mitigating, said that Boothby remained angry that the man had been placed in a flat near him and near women and children.

"He struggles to contain his emotions on that topic," said Miss Chapman adding "He does regret his actions and he does appreciate that he could have found himself in far more serious trouble with the police but, also, he could have had two deaths on his hands."

Boothby who had convictions for 32 previous offences had been jailed for three years in November 2016 for robbery and possessing a blade.

He had also been jailed for 14 months in March 2021 for theft and threatening someone with an offensive weapon.

Recorder Taryn Turner said that it was a very serious offence. "You previously heard comments or talk about the complainant and you took exception to him living in the locale," said Recorder Turner.

"This was a determined attempt and a serious attack and you no doubt picked your time so that you would not be detected and they were not likely to be disturbed or awoken by what was going on.

"It was sheer good fortune that the complainant was able to control and douse the fire by water. He spotted a glass bottle that was on the floor, that had not been there previously, and that the window was broken.

"That was clearly as a consequence of your lobbing the glass bottle, which was set alight, through the kitchen window. There was extensive damage to that property.

Boothby, who was already in custody on remand, was sentenced to six years in prison after being branded a dangerous offender. He will be on extended licence of three years after his release from prison.

