The trial of a man accused of murdering a woman whose body was found in bushes near a supermarket will take place later in the year.

Mark Metcalfe, 39, is charged with the murder of 32-year-old Theresa Jordan, who was known as "Terri", and preventing her lawful burial.

Ms Jordan was found dead in bushes near an Asda store in Harehills, Leeds, on 23 June 2022.

She had been missing for 12 days.

Appearing at Leeds Crown Court on Thursday via video link, Mr Metcalfe spoke only to confirm his name.

He was told his trial would start on 2 September. It will last up to three weeks.

Defence barrister Mark McKone KC said his client, of Ashton Mount in Leeds, would deny the charges.

Mr Metcalfe was remanded in custody.

A pre-trial preparation hearing was set for 12 April.

