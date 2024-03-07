An international drug smuggling ring was uncovered after £8.6m of cocaine and methamphetamine was found hidden inside books and board games.

Seven men and a woman from Lincoln and a man from Batley, West Yorkshire, were involved in distributing drugs via Royal Mail to Australia and New Zealand.

Officers began investigating in April 2020 after phone data from another investigation showed a link between suspected drug dealers.

Police worked with Royal Mail investigators to analyse packages of meth and cocaine brought into the UK from the Netherlands disguised as parcels packed with board games and books.

Between 23 January 2019 and 11 May 2021 43 packages worth £200,000 each were imported and exported.

Lincoln-based suppliers filled the packages with legitimate products alongside packages each containing over a kilo of cocaine or meth.

Games and books seized from Andrew Tant when he was arrested. Credit: Lincolnshire Police

Patrick Lawless, 43, from Lincoln was the "wholesale supplier", buying class A drugs via an encrypted phone from the Netherlands. The deals were brokered by 50-year-old Soyeb Vesmawala from Batley.

As part of their operation, the drug ring used fake names and intercepted parcels they sent to real addresses in Lincoln under the guise of a mistaken delivery.

Fifty-four-year-old Cornelius Corrigan recruited people in the Lincoln area to receive illicit packages from the Netherlands.

In a move police describe as "brazen", 47-year-old Andrew Tant from Lincoln took the parcels to the post office for international delivery.

Andrew Tant sent parcels containing methamphetamine and cocaine via the post office in Lincoln. Credit: Lincolnshire Police

As the group's operation unravelled, one backgammon board game containing 1kg of meth was returned-to-sender to the address of a legitimate local business in New Zealand rather than its intended location because of an unpaid postage fee.

A toy shop in Estonia then unwittingly purchased the board game from New Zealand and fortunately for police still had it in stock to return to the UK as part of the investigation.

On 11 May 2021 police seized board games, cash and mobile phones from the homes of Patrick Lawless, Joanne Collins and Luke Robinson.

Det Supt Kerry Webb said: "Parcels were intercepted by Royal Mail workers in the UK, as well as New Zealand and Australia Customs Service."

A Royal Mail spokesperson said: "Our security team assisted throughout this investigation, providing their investigators with the required evidence to pinpoint where and when these illicit parcels were being sent."

A full rundown of the sentences handed out:

Patrick Lawless (43) of Doddington Road, Lincoln: sentenced to 16 years and 6 months for three counts of conspiracy fraudulently to evade a prohibition on the importation / export of goods.

Arthur Dunn (59) of Eastleigh Close, Lincoln: sentenced to 16 years for conspiracy fraudulently to evade a prohibition on the importation of goods.

Thomas Warman (34) of St Andrews Drive, Lincoln: sentenced to nine years for conspiracy fraudulently to evade a prohibition on the importation of goods; and conspiracy to supply controlled class A drugs.

Cornelius Corrigan (54) of Charles Street, Lincoln: sentenced to 12 years for conspiracy fraudulently to evade a prohibition on the importation of goods.

Joanne Collins (33) of Newark Road, Lincoln: sentenced to nine years for conspiracy fraudulently to evade prohibition on the importation of goods; and a separate charge of perverting the course of justice.

Luke Robinson (33) of Lupin Road, Lincoln: sentenced to eight years three months for two counts of conspiracy fraudulently to evade a prohibition on the importation of goods and export.

Andrew Tant (47) of Melville Street, Lincoln: sentenced to seven years six months for three counts of conspiracy fraudulently to evade a prohibition on the importation of goods and export, conspiracy to supply controlled class A drugs.

Patrick Taylor (58) of Cross O Cliff Hill, Lincoln: sentenced to seven years for conspiracy fraudulently to evade a prohibition on the importation of goods.

Soyeb Vesmawala (50) of Fort Ann Road, Batley: sentenced to seven years for conspiracy fraudulently to evade a prohibition on the importation of goods, and conspiracy to supply class A drugs.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.