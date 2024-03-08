Detectives investigating the death of a 49-year-old man in Sleaford have launched a murder inquiry.

Adam Bailey was found dead at a property on Tamer Road on 16 February.

Police had been called to the address after reports of a concern for safety.

Mr Bailey's next of kin have been informed.

A 34-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody.

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police said: "Investigating officers are still appealing for sightings of Mr Bailey in or around Sleaford, or at his flat or another property, between 12 noon on 11 February and 2.15pm on 16 February."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.