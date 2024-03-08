Police are appealing for witnesses after a police horse was hit by a car.

The horse, who is called Ledston and is based at the West Yorkshire Police's Carr Gate facility in Wakefield, was on Bradford Road, Tingley, when he was hit by a Nissan car.

No-one was seriously injured.

Officers from the Roads Policing Unit are appealing for witnesses to call 101.

