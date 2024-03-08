Police are investigating a funeral directors after concerns were raised about its "care for the deceased".

Humberside Police said they had received a call on Wednesday evening about Legacy Independent Funeral Directors, which runs premises in Hull and the surrounding area.

Cordons have since been set up at three sites and a special phone line has been launched for families who may have concerns.Det Ch Supt Simon Gawthorpe said: "Whilst we are in the very early stages of our investigation, I completely understand this information will be of concern to a number of families and individuals who have lost loved ones and have utilised the services of this business."The coroner, Hull City Council and East Riding Council have been informed.

The detective added: "I would encourage anyone to please call us, as we are very mindful of the distress this may cause."

In a Facebook post, Hull West and Hessle MP Emma Hardy said she was in touch with the police. She said: "I am extremely shocked to have been made aware that an investigation is taking place into a funeral directors in my constituency.

"My heart goes out to all of the worried family members and loved ones. I can only imagine the distress and devastation that you will be feeling."

According to their website, Legacy Independent Funeral Directors is a family-run business, taking "great pride in offering professional services and a personal touch from start to finish... offering an exceptional level of compassion and care to every client who comes through the doors".

It has been a member of the National Association of Funeral Directors since 2011.

The website added: "This means we adhere to their strict codes of practice, and are passionate about ensuring your family member or friend is looked after with the highest levels of professional care.

"We have a profound belief that a person must be treated with reverence and dignity between their passing and their funeral, and we always go the extra mile to deliver on this principle."

Police called for people to "refrain from speculation" about what had happened.

Det Ch Supt Gawthorpe said: "At the core of this investigation will potentially be heartbroken and devastated families and loved ones and we want to provide them with the consideration and support they need and are fully entitled to."

Anyone with concerns can call 0800 051 4674.

