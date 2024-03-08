Play Brightcove video

Video report by Chris Dawkes

A horse racing fanatic celebrated his 104th birthday in fitting style with a party at Catterick racecourse.

Frank Buttery, from Chesterfield, is a regular face on the racing circuit, having gone to his first event in 1942.

The former race horse owner was serenaded with a birthday song before cutting a Victoria sponge.

In a speech to the room, he said: "It's a pleasure to be here and I'm going to make a promise that I'll be here when I'm 105."

Frank Buttery was treated to a birthday meal in the racecourse restaurant. Credit: ITV News

Frank's first race day was special for more reasons than one, being the same day he got married.

"We got married the same day and went to the races in the afternoon," he said.

Asked what he enjoys about racing, he said: "The people. The friendliness of it. Things like that. I like a bet.

"I've had four £5,000 bets in my life and three of them won."

Frank is clearly a well-loved figure around the course. Bar staff Vicky and Jean at Catterick, where he is a regular, said: "Frank is very friendly. You have a laugh. He brings us a bar of chocolate. He's a lovely old man."

