A mother whose pregnant daughter was killed by her controlling husband has spoken out emotionally about her death as she calls for a change to the law.

Fawziyah Javed and her unborn child died after she was pushed from the top of Arthur's Seat in Edinburgh by Kashif Anwar.

The 31-year-old lawyer, from Leeds, was 17 weeks pregnant when she fell 50ft and was found badly injured at the bottom of the cliffs in September 2021.

Anwar, a 29-year-old optical assistant from Pudsey, was found guilty of murder after a trial at the High Court in Edinburgh last year.

He was jailed for life and ordered to serve at least 20 years in prison.

Kashif Anwar

The case featured in a documentary on Channel 4 called The Push, which aired this week.

Her mother, Yasmin Javed, appeared on Good Morning Britain today Friday 8 March to talk about why she felt it was so "important" to bring her daughter's story to a wider audience and stop it happening to anyone else.

She broke down in tears as she described her daughter.

"She was an incredibly amazing young girl. She was our life, our world, our heartbeat. She made an impact on everyone she met," she said.

Ms Javed gave a tearful tribute to her daughter Fawziyah

Ms Javed said she took part in the documentary to "expose the murderer".

She added: "There were others that were complicit in what was happening and part of the abuse by allowing it to happen."

Presenter Adil Ray asked her: “I’m from the same community, as you and I hear this all the time from lots of families, what is it about those situations that Fawziyah can’t just walk out the front door, is there something that prevents women from doing that?".

Ms Javed replied: "Fawziyah had the full support of her parents to come back and she wanted to come back so when she reported the abuse to the police the first time, the police acknowledged the abuse."

Yasmin Javed and Natasha Rattu appear on Good Morning Britain

Ms Javed has teamed up with charity Karma Nirvana which aims to end honour based abuse and offer support to victims of domestic violence.

Natasha Rattu, from the charity, told Good Morning Britain that there were "classic elements of honour abuse" in Fawziyah's case explaining when Anwar pushed her off the cliff instead of calling the emergency services he rang his father.

She said: "We are calling on the government to introduce a legal definition for honour based abuse because despite Karma Nirvana being around for 30 years and dealing with thousands of cases of people impacted by honour based abuse, we still don't have one universal legal definition and this is really problematic because professionals who have duties to protect and safeguard don't always recognised honour based abuse when it takes place."

