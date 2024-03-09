A man has died in a crash with a lorry after he drove the wrong way down the M62 in West Yorkshire.

Emergency services were called to the Eastbound carriageway of the motorway near Junction 29 for Lofthouse at around 3.30am on Saturday morning.

An Audi A3 had been travelling against the flow of traffic when it hit a Renault HGV.

The driver of the car was pronouced dead shortly after emergency services arrived at the scene.

The road was closed for several hours on Saturday.

West Yorkshire Police is urging anyone who witnessed the crash or may have video footage to come forward.

