Police have launched a murder investigation after a man was stabbed to death in a park in Sheffield.

Officers were called to Ponderosa Park at 4.35am on Saturday morning after reports the 24-year-old victim had suffered several stab wounds.

He died at the scene despite the best efforts of emergency services.

The stabbing happened in Ponderosa Park in the Netherthorpe area of Sheffield in the early hours of Saturday morning

South Yorkshire Police said his family had been informed and were being supported by specialist officers.

A police cordon remained in place near Oxford Street on Saturday afternoon.

Detectives are appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident to come forward.

