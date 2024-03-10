A 15-year-old boy is fighting for his life in hospital after he was hit by a car in Sheffield.

Emergency services were called to Ridgeway Road in Manor Top at 5:48pm on Saturday evening, where the teenager had been hit by a white Toyota Aygo.

The crash happened opposite the Asda and next to the Manor Top tram stop.

The boy was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries and remained there on Sunday morning.

The driver of the car remained at the scene and is cooperating with a police investigation.

The road was closed in both directions but has since reopened.

South Yorkshire Police is appealing for anyone who was in the area at the time of the crash or with relevant dashcam footage to get in touch.

