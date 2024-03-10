A North Lincolnshire councillor has died after he was taken ill during a speech in a budget meeting.

Cllr Steve Swift collapsed last month while he was speaking at the meeting and was taken to Castle Hill Hospital for specialist treatment.

The meeting was abandoned and adjourned, with the budget instead passed the following week.

A statement from North Lincolnshire Council read: "It is with great sadness that we learned this morning that Councillor Steve Swift has lost his courageous battle. Cllr Swift collapsed whilst speaking on behalf of his residents at the full council meeting on the 22 February.

"He received immediate emergency first aid and then first-class treatment from the paramedics who were quickly on scene. He was taken to Castle Hill Hospital where, despite receiving a superb level of care and support, he sadly passed away.

"Cllr Swift served the people of North Lincolnshire since 1996 and before that he was a Councillor on the Humberside County Council. He was also a former mayor of Bottesford Town Council.

"Known as ‘Swifty’ to many he was a fountain of knowledge, and his memory was legendary. Steve’s motivation was always local government and serving people at a local level.

"For many years he served the people of Bottesford and Brumby with a passion that was unsurpassed. He will be sadly missed by everyone who knew him on both a personal and professional basis."

Cllr Swift was re-elected last year to represent Brumby Ward, along with Cllrs Len Foster and Susan Armitage.

