A man and a woman have been arrested as police continue to investigate a funeral directors based in Hull and East Yorkshire.

Police have removed 34 bodies from the Hessle Road branch of Legacy Independent Funeral Directors - one of three premises they have been searching since receiving a report of concern for the care of bodies on Wednesday 6 March.

On Sunday, Humberside Police said a 46-year-old man and a 23-year-old woman had been arrested on suspicion of prevention of a lawful and decent burial, fraud by false representation and fraud by abuse of position.

Both remain in police custody.

Police have transported 34 bodies from the Hessle Road premises to a Hull City Council mortuary

Assistant Chief Constable Thom McLoughlin said: "As part of our investigation, as of today (Sunday 10 March), we can confirm 34 deceased people have now been respectfully transported from Legacy Funeral Directors based on Hessle Road to the mortuary in Hull for formal identification procedures to take place.

"Since the report on Wednesday 6 March, cordons remain in place at all three Legacy Independent Funeral Directors premises.

"The dedicated phone line remains open and has received over 350 calls from concerned members of the public since Friday. We continue to encourage anyone who has used Legacy Independent Funeral Directors and has concerns to call us on 0800 051 4674 or 0207 126 7619 if you are calling from abroad."

On Saturday, police said the nature of the report they received was concern about the "storage and management" of bodies.

Family liaison officers are continuing to support the families who have come forward to the police as a result of the investigation.

The premises in Beverley is one of the three branches police have been investigating

ACC Thom McLoughlin continued: "On behalf of all of our police officers and staff, particularly today, on Mother’s Day, our thoughts remain with all families that have been affected because of this incident.

"I know many families will need and want much more information and we will continue to release updates as soon as we are able but cannot jeopardise the ongoing investigation in any way.

"May I take this opportunity to remind the public to show the upmost respect and privacy for any bereaved families and their loved ones within our community."

