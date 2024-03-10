A man from Lincoln has completed a "brutal" 100 mile run to raise money for the Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance.

Jack Adam set himself the task of running from Lincoln Cathedral to Skegness pier and back to raise £10,000 for the charity.

It took him 24 hours to complete after months of training.

Jack said: "My mission began in 2022, where I took on my first ultra marathon, conquering 50 kilometres in just 8 hours.

"In early 2023, I pushed myself further, completing 82 kilometres in 10 hours. Three months later, I achieved the incredible feat of 100 kilometres in 14 hours.

"The training has been relentlessly brutal. I'm not an exceptional runner. I have little talent to fall back on. I've had to make up for it through constant effort and enthusiasm.

Jack at the halfway point Credit: Jack Adam

Jack said he chose the Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance as his charity because of the critical work they do, particularly with road traffic collisions.

He added: "This journey is deeply personal to me. It's about more than just raising donations; it's a tribute to those who never made it home."

Jack completed the run to a crowd of friends and family waiting for him at Lincoln Cathedral on Saturday.