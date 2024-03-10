A man who was stabbed to death in a park in Sheffield has been named as Sacad Ali.

The 24-year-old was found with stab wounds in Ponderosa Park in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Police and paramedics were called to the park at around 4.35am and, despite their best efforts, Mr Ali died at the scene.

South Yorkshire Police say they are supporting his family.

The stabbing happened in Ponderosa Park in the Netherthorpe area of Sheffield in the early hours of Saturday morning

Detective Chief Inspector Ben Wood said: "This was a truly horrific murder that has cut short the life of a young man.

"An investigation has been launched and our team are working hard to piece together the circumstances leading up to this tragedy and to find the people responsible for the death of Sacad.

"I want to urge any members of the public with information that may help us with our investigation to please get in touch.

"Even the smallest bit of information could prove incredibly important to help progress our enquiries."

Police said they were working "round the clock" to secure justice for Sacad Ali's family

A police cordon remains in place in Pondesora Park and officers are carrying out extra patrols in the area.

DCI Wood continued: ""If you live in the area and you have any concerns, worries or queries, please stop our officers and speak to them.

"They are there to help you and to keep you safe.

"I also wish to extend my condolences to Sacad's family and friends. My thoughts go out to them at this heartbreaking time and I want to assure them that we are working round the clock to secure justice for his loved ones."

