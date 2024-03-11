Police say they are treating the death of a man whose body was found near a drain in Hull as unexplained.

Officers from Humberside Police were called at around 8.15am on Monday after the body was discovered close to the Beverley and Barmston Drain, off Endike Lane.

Det Insp Jim Clark said: "At this time, we are following lines of enquiries to identify the man, whose death is being treated as unexplained.

"We are in the very early stages of our investigation as we seek to establish the exact circumstances leading up to his death."

He said residents would see extra police in the area while enquiries continued.

Anyone with information should call 101.

