Video footage from South Yorkshire Police

F ootage has been released showing the moment a teenager was arrested after he was caught raiding a gun shop.

Kodi Singleton, 18, was stopped by firearms officers and pulled from his car as he tried to escape from the scene of the burglary in Doncaster on 13 January.

South Yorkshire Police had received a 999 call about a break-in on the Ash Holt Industrial Estate in the Finningley area of the city.

Police arrived and spotted a black Honda trying to escape the compound.

Officers were able to block the car and found Singleton wearing a balaclava.

In bodycam footage released by the force, officers can be heard shouting at Singleton to "get on the floor" before he is held face down on the ground and has his pockets emptied.

Singleton has been sentenced to two years and one month in a young offenders institution Credit: South Yorkshire Police

During a search of the vehicle, a box full of shotgun cartridges from the shop was found.

Air weapons and ammunition were also piled outside the store but the arrival of officers had stopped Singleton from taking these items.

A second vehicle which was seen at the compound but managed to escape has since been recovered with three air weapons found inside.

Singleton, of Bootham Crescent, Stainforth, was charged with burglary.

He pleaded guilty and was sentenced to two years and one month in a young offenders institution.

South Yorkshire Police said the arrest "prevented multiple firearms from potentially ending up in the wrong hands".

PC Sam Graham said: "We will not tolerate gun crime in our communities and we remain committed to removing dangerous firearms and ammunitions from our streets in order to keep South Yorkshire a safe place for people to live, visit, work and stay.

"If you are concerned about firearms and have any information you want to pass on to us, please do so.

"It doesn't matter how small or trivial it may seem - we value all information passed on to us and your intelligence is crucial in helping us tackle gun crime."

