A man and a woman have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man died following reports of a disturbance in Leeds.

Police were called by paramedics who were treating a man in his forties at Smithson Street, Rothwell, at about 10pm on Saturday.

He died a short time later.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "Enquiries into the man’s death have established that there was a disturbance in the area prior to the man needing medical attention."

A 48-year-old man and a 46-year-old woman have been arrested on suspicion of murder.

West Yorkshire Police’s Homicide and Major Enquiry Team is appealing for witnesses to come forward.

