A 49-year-old man has died in hospital weeks after a suspected assault, police have said.

Officers received a call at around 2:35am on Saturday 24 February to reports that a man had been found inside a property on Padstow Close in Hull, with a serious head injury.

Jonathan Hutty was taken to hospital where he remained in a critical condition for 16-days.

The 49-year-old died today (Monday 11 March) from his injuries.

Three men, aged 53, 51 and 23, and two women, aged 27 and 23, have been arrested in connection with the incident and have since been released on police bail whilst our investigation continues.

Leading the investigation, Detective Chief Inspector Ben Robinson said: “I understand an incident of this nature is likely to cause concern within the local community, however, I’d like to reassure people that we do believe this to be an isolated incident between individuals known to each other.

“Since we received the report, I have had a dedicated team of detectives conducting extensive lines of enquiries, including house to house and reviewing CCTV footage in and around the area.

“If anyone has information, no matter how small, which could be the vital piece of information we need to further our investigation then I would urge them to come forward."

