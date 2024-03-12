The bodies of 35 people and a "quantity" of suspected ashes have been recovered by police investigating a funeral directors over “concern for care of the deceased”.

In a press conference on Tuesday, Humberside Police said the remains had been removed from Legacy Independent Funeral Directors on Hessle Road in Hull and taken to a mortuary in the city.

A 46-year-old man and a 23-year-old woman arrested on suspicion of prevention of a lawful and decent burial, fraud by false representation and fraud by abuse of position have been released on bail, the force said.

Assistant Chief Constable Thom Mcloughlin told reporters: “We have now recovered a total of 35 deceased who have now been respectfully transported to the mortuary in Hull and formal identification procedures are now taking place.

“In addition, we have also recovered a quantity of what we suspect to be human ashes. We are in the process of carefully recovering all of those ashes and taking those to the mortuary.”

Police outside the Hessle Road branch of Legacy Independent Funeral Directors in Hull Credit: PA

There has been a large police presence at the site, including forensics officers dressed in white protective suits.

Officers cordoned off three Legacy Independent Funeral Directors sites after the force received a report on Wednesday of concerns about the “storage and management processes relating to care of the deceased”.

Humberside Police said 120 of it's own staff are working on the investigation alongside regional and national colleagues.

Ass Ch Cons McLoughlin said the investigation is "highly intricate" that requires several "extensive lines of enquiry."

Police outside the Beckside branch of Legacy Independent Funeral Directors in Hull Credit: Danny Lawson/PA

A phone line which was set up for those with information or concerns about loved ones has received more than 1000 calls since Friday.

Ass Ch Cons McLoughlin said that this dedicated hotline remains open and encouraged anyone with information to call.

The number is 0800 051 4674 or 0207 126 7619 if you are calling from abroad.

Ass Ch Cons Thom McLoughlin (L) and Dep Ch Cons David Marshall (R) have given a press conference Credit: ITV News

Everything that was said at the press conference

Dep Ch Cons David Marshall said: "Firstly I want to express my sincere and deepest sympathy to the families of those affected and anybody else affected by the reports related to Legacy Independent Funeral Directors based in Hull and East Riding.

"We are continuing to support the families involved through this extremely difficult and distressing time. This has been a truly horrific incident."

Teams 'working around the clock'

Dep Ch Cons David Marshall says the force has "teams working around the clock."

He said: “This is an extremely complex and sensitive investigation with heartbroken families at the centre of it."

Operational update

Ass Ch Cons Thom McLoughlin starts the operational update.

He said: “Whilst I understand that everyone will have questions in relation to the enquiry. At this stage we are at a critical point and I have to protect the ongoing integrity of the investigation therefore I am unable to provide full details at this stage.”

35 bodies and human ashes recovered

Ass Ch Cons Thom McLoughlin confirms that between Friday morning, 8 March, and the evening of 9 March the force has now recovered a total of 35 deceased.

He said the bodies have been "respectfully transported to a mortuary in Hull and formal identification procedures are now taking place.

"In addition, we have also recovered a quantity of what we expect to be human ashes and we are in the process carefully recovering all of those ashes and taking those to the mortuary."

Searches of business premises ongoing

Ass Ch Cons Thom McLoughlin said the force is "pursuing extensive lines of enquiry" including "specialist search and forensic teams" carrying out searches at various business premises linked to the suspects detained at the weekend.

Suspects released on police bail

Ass Ch Cons Thom McLoughlin confirms that a man and woman arrested on suspicion of fraud and prevention of a lawful burial have been released on police bail with conditions.

Scale of investigation

120 Humberside Police staff as well as national colleagues are working on the investigation.

Ass Ch Cons McLoughlin said: "This in an incredibly lengthy investigation and a highly intricate one at that with many extensive lines of enquiry."

More than 1000 phone calls to helpline

Humberside Police has received more than 1000 phone calls to a dedicated helpline which was set up on Friday.

Ass Ch Cons McLoughlin said the hotline remains open.

"I would encourage anyone who has concerns about the service they have received from Legacy Independent Funeral Directors who have not yet contacted us to please contact us on the dedicated hotline."

Message to families

Ass Ch Cons McLoughlin makes a direct statement to families affected.

He said: "My heart goes out to you all.

"I can only imagine how distressing this is and how upsetting this will be for you and your families.

"I know that you will want and need much more information than I can give you today but as we progress through the investigation I want to reassure you that we will provide you updates as soon as we can."

Ass Ch Cons McLoughlin said he will make a "personal commitment" to "do everything possible" give families answers.

'Refrain from speculating'

Ass Ch Cons McLoughlin concludes his update with an appeals for people to "refrain from speculating" and continue to show "respect to the bereaved families, their loved ones and all those affected in our communities."

He said: "These are difficult times for us and it is important that we look after each other moving forward."

Press conference ends

Dep Ch Cons Marshall brings the press conference to a close.

He thanks staff who have supported the investigation under "very, very difficult circumstances."

He ends by saying: "At the heart of this investigation are the families of loved ones.

"Many will be shocked, horrified and re-traumatised through grief following the disclosure of facts through this case this week."

He asks for families to be given "time and space" as well as "privacy."

