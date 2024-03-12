A 19-year-old man has been found guilty of a double murder outside a nightclub after one of his victims spoke to a woman he was interested in.

Rashane Douglas, 19, fatally stabbed 21-year-old Joshua Clark and Haidar Shah, 19, outside Maggie's nightclub, Halifax, on 1 October last year.

A third man, Brandon Coup, was also stabbed but survived.

During a two-week trial, Bradford Crown Court heard Douglas had spoken to Haider Shah earlier in the night inside the club, and became "angry" after seeing him speak to love interest, Kiera Hamilton.

Ms Hamilton told police Douglas asked her: "Why are you sat in front of me doing this?"

He pushed Haider's arm from her shoulder and put his own arm around her, the court heard.

Douglas was said to have asked Haider his name and where he was from and how he knew Ms Hamilton.

Violence broke out outside the club later that night, when Mr Coup attempted to punch Douglas.

CCTV showed Douglas pulling a knife from his pocket and stabbing the three men before running away.

Douglas, 19, of Jade Place in Huddersfield, told the jury he feared for his life and "lashed out" in self-defence.

He admitted possessing a knife, but denied murder.

The jury took just under eight hours to convict him. He was acquitted of the attempted murder of Mr Coup, but guilty of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

His co-accused, Yaseen Iqbal, 18, of Hall Bower in Huddersfield, was found guilty of assisting an offender. Both Douglas and Iqbal will be sentenced at a later date.

